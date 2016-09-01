IMAX | NR | 81min | Released: Sept. 1, 2016 Action

After the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where their surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them may prove to not only save them, but Earth itself. The first two episodes of Marvel's Inhumans will premiere exclusively in IMAX cinemas around the world for two weeks starting Sept 1st. The full 8-episode series will then debut on ABC Network in the US, and television networks and platforms globally later in the fall. The first two episodes of Marvel's Inhumans will be shot entirely with the new ALEXA IMAX 65mm cameras. The ALEXA IMAX 65mm camera is a next-generation revolutionary 2D digital camera developed through a partnership between ARRI and IMAX for use by today's leading filmmakers working in the IMAX® format. The camera, when combined with IMAX’s digital re-mastering process, delivers the highest level of digital image capture and playback resulting in stunning lifelike images with pristine clarity, incredibly fine detail, vivid colors and a higher dynamic range for superior contrast.

Showtimes